DC Srinagar reviews preparedness

All concerned sectoral departments prepared to deal with all eventualities
All concerned sectoral departments prepared to deal with all eventualities
Srinagar:
In view of the inclement weather forecast, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Saturday convened a meeting with heads of different departments to review the preparedness to deal with inclement weather situation in the district.
Senior officers from Mechanical Engineering, Public Works, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, PDD, Irrigation and Flood Control, PHE, Fire and Emergency Services and UEED attended the meeting.
SE Mechanical Engineering informed the meeting that the department remains geared up throughout the period between November 15 and March 15, adding that 23 snowplows, including 13 for daytime snowing, remain placed on standby under the department’s contingency plan for the district.
Giving details of its preparedness for dealing with the inclement weather situation that might arise, Joint Commissioner SMC informed that the department has some 3800 men it mobilizes for snow clearance on pedestrian lanes across the Srinagar city, adding that 22 JCB machines, including 2 skid-steers, remain available to deal with exigencies.
The DC directed for ensuring that snow clearance machines are positioned at all critical spots and that these must be pressed into service as soon as snow starts to accumulate. He stressed on prioritizing snow-clearance from roads leading to important installations in the district. The SE R&B was asked to work in close coordination with the SMC as long as the weather situation lasts.
Dr Shah said water-logging as a result of snowfall or rains throws a major challenge in the district and that the concerned departments must be well-prepared to deal with it. He instructed for ensuring quick draining-out of water-logged areas including all interior roads and lanes.
The meeting was informed that all of 80 dewatering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations in the Srinagar city are operational and that all concerned personnel have been sensitized. JD F&ES said the department has also kept some of its pool of fire tenders and portable fire pumps available for water-logging exigencies in case there is a need.
Seeking details of stock position of essential commodities in the district, the DC was informed that the department has enough stocks available, including fuel for about a month and rice for about two months.
SE PDD informed the meeting that the department has a well-prepared contingency plan to deal with outages in the district. The DC stressed on earliest replacement of damaged infrastructure wherever required.
The DC directed all to be in a state of preparedness and responsive to any crisis thrown up by the inclement weather, instructing that all departments must strictly follow the standard operation procedure.
The meeting was further informed that all the departments have established control rooms for the general public to report their concerns.
0 Comment(s)