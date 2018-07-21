DC Srinagar reviews preparations for Measles Rubella campaign

Srinagar, July 20:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Friday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Measles Rubella vaccination campaign to be launched in the district as part of State-wide immunization campaign for 9-15-year-olds starting September 1.
The meeting was informed that the campaign to be launched for the first time in the State will run in three phases for a total of 6 weeks. It was said the first phase will be held in schools, the second in the community including high-risk areas and the third phase will involve a mop-up during which those having missed out will be administered the vaccination. Around 4.7 lakh children will be targeted for vaccination during the campaign.
The DC instructed the Education department and ICDS to ensure full support is provided to the Health department for smooth and successful conduct of the campaign. He directed the Education department to submit zone-wise details of all schools and their student roll to the Health department and the DC Office.
The DC also instructed the concerned to ensure all eligible children enrolled in madrasas and orphanages in the district are also covered under the immunization campaign.
He also directed the ICDS for mobilization of human resource to facilitate the hassle-free conduct of the campaign.
Rubella is a viral infection with severe implications for pregnant women causing congenital rubella syndrome in the fetus which can disrupt the development of the baby and cause serious birth defects.
The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the National Deworming Day to be held on August 10.
It was informed that the objective of the Day is to deworm all preschool and school-age children (enrolled and non-enrolled) between the ages of 1-19 years through the platform of schools and Anganwadi centers in order to improve their overall health, nutritional status, access to education and quality of life.
The DC impressed upon all the concerned to ensure that both these campaigns are conducted in the most successful manner. He assured the Health department of all support to make these both successful.