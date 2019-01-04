DC Srinagar reviews Jan 26 arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 03:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Thursday reviewed the arrangements for Republic Day function to be held here at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonwar.
The meeting held threadbare discussions on arrangements to be put in place at the venue including security, seating and car parking. The arrangements for rehearsals including transportation, refreshments and accommodation for participants were also discussed.
The DC issued strict instructions to all concerned departments to make advance arrangements entrusted to them. Concerned departments were asked to make arrangements keeping in mind the prevailing harsh weather conditions for trouble-free rehearsals and final day celebrations.
The Information department was assigned the management of the Public Address System to be installed at the venue.
The meeting was informed that a colourfulprogramme has been formulated for the occasion featuring cultural and variety programmes to be presented by school children besides participants from the Information department and the Cultural Academy.
Dr Shah directed for close coordination among the concerned departments for smooth and successful function. Several committees were constituted to oversee different arrangements to be put in place at the venue for the function.
Senior officers from all concerned departments attended the meeting.