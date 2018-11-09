DC Srinagar reviews Eid-e-Milad arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, Thursday convened a meeting to review the arrangements being made for the forthcoming Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in the district.
The DC while emphasizing the great reverence of the Eid-e-Milad impressed upon all the concerned departments to ensure all their respective tasks are covered with highest degrees of responsibilities.
He directed the PDD and the PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water supplies to all the major congregation sites, particularly Dargah Hazratbal, during the entire period of Eid-e-Milad. He instructed for provision of standby transformers and generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at these places.
Regional Transport Office and the State Road Transport Corporation were asked to ensure there is adequate availability of transport facilities at all these places. The Traffic department was asked to prepare well thought-out traffic management and parking plans in order to ensure hassle-free to-and-fro movement of vehicles. He directed that no violations of traffic must be allowed.
The Health department was asked to also station a critical care ambulance at Hazratbal on November 21 besides other facilities like holding of medical camps it provides at these locations during the course of Milad celebrations.
The DC also instructed the R&B to immediately identify and complete pot-filling wherever needed. He also directed the SMC to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness around the Dargah among other major places of worship throughout the period of Milad celebrations.
Dr Shah said that a control room will be set up at the DC Office and directed all the concerned departments to provide all details of their respective responsibilities besides other important information for the convenience of the general public.
Senior officers from all concerned departments attended the meeting.