DC Srinagar reviews arrangements for Prakash Utsav

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 31:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Monday reviewed the arrangements for Prakash Utsav marking the birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh on 5 January 2019.
The DC sought a detailed brief about arrangements different departments make for smooth observance of Prakash Utsav celebrations in the district. Members of Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandhak Committee Srinagar who were present in the meeting also briefed the DC about the requirements for the occasion.
Dr Shah instructed a team of officers from concerned departments to visit the Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara Rainawari - which sees the largest gathering of Sikh devotees on the occasion - to assess the requirements and ensure that all kinds of facilities are made available for smooth observance of the celebrations.
He instructed the PDD to ensure curtailment-free power to Chatti Padshahi and the surrounding area during the Prakash Utsav celebrations. He also directed for ensuring that all lights on the gurudwara road are functional.
The meeting was also briefed about traffic and parking plans formulated for hassle-free gathering and smooth celebrations at Chatti Padshahi. It was said that dedicated parking spaces will be set up around the gurudwara.
It was also said that a dedicated ambulance with paramedic staff and a medical aid camp with a doctor will be made available at the gurudwara on the occasion.
Dr. Shah said the district administration is keen on making the Prakash Utsav celebrations a memorable occasion and is looking forward to provide all possible support and make adequate arrangements in that regard.
Senior officers from all concerned departments including PDD, PWD, PHE, FCS&CA, Health, Police, Traffic, SRTC, Fire & Emergency and SMC attended the meeting.