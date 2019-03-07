DC Srinagar reviews action plan for IPPI, NDD

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Wednesday convened a meeting of District Taskforce Committee to review the action plan for Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization 2018-19 to be held on March 10.

The meeting was informed that the total population of 1,90,170 children of age up to 5 years in the district will be covered under the immunization programme for which 668 Pulse Polio booths will be established across all seven medical zones of the district.

It was further informed that the total requirement of vials and doses for the immunization programme include 9,614 and 1, 92,281 respectively. Some 2700 workers will be deployed for the job which will be overseen by a total of 135 supervisors across all booths in the district.

The DC instructed for ensuring that there is strict adherence to cold chain protocol to make sure that the programme is the safest and the most successful. He stressed on making sure that all the health centres are abundantly equipped with all necessary facilities for the programme.

He also emphasized the importance of ensuring a mass media campaign about the programme in order to create widespread awareness among the general public.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for the National Deworming Day to be held for a week beginning March 20.

It was informed that some 5.27 lac children between 1 and 19 years of age in the district will be dewormed through platforms of schools and Anganwadi Centers during the weeklong programme.

Dr Shahid Iqbal impressed upon all the concerned agencies to ensure that both these campaigns are conducted in the most successful manner. He assured the Health department of all support to make these both successful.

Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, District Immunization Officer Srinagar and other concerned officers attended the meeting.