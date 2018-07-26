About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Srinagar makes assessment of damages by cloudburst at Faqir Gujree

Instructs for restoring road, water, power within two weeks


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 25:

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, Wednesday visited Faqir Gujree here to take a firsthand assessment of damages from cloudburst on Tuesday night there.
The DC walked up the entire affected stretch of about 3.5 kilometers taking a thorough assessment of damages to roads, water and power supplies and private property owned by locals there.
He directed the R&B to immediately start restoration work on the road and ensure that it is made motorable within 10 days. He said the restoration work will be funded out of State Disaster Response Fund.
The PHE was also asked to immediately restore water supply in the area being instructed to ensure that entire restoration is completed with two weeks. He directed for daily deployment of a water tanker in the area until the water supply is fully restored there.
The PDD was asked to undertake necessary repair works at once and ensure the power supply is restored within one week.
Dr Shah also instructed the concerned Tehsildar to offer all possible help to the affected in the cloudburst.
Executive Engineers R&B, PHE and PDD, concerned BDO and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

 

 

