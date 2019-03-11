About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar launches Pulse Polio Immunisation program

1,65,501 children administered polio drops on launch day

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Sunday launched the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization programme in the district as part of Kashmir-wide campaign in which children up to the age of 5 are being administered poliomyelitis
vaccine.
The programme was launched at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital at Rainawari here where the DC administered polio drops to several children.
Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Kunzes Dolma, CMO Srinagar, Dr. Talat Jabeen, MS JLNM Hospital among other officers were also present on the occasion.
The DC also visited several other locations on the occasion and took stock of arrangements for the immunization programme there.
Dr. Shahid called for tactical application of the immunization programme and reiterated instructions to the concerned for ensuring there is strict adherence to cold chain protocol to make sure that the programme is the safest.
Over 1,65,500 children were administered the vaccination at about 88 percent achievement at the end of the launch day on Sunday.
Pertinently, some 670 Pulse Polio booths have been set up in the district across all its seven medical zones targeting a population of 1,90,170 children up to age 5. Some 2700 workers and 135 supervisors have been deployed for the job.
The programme will continue with door to door vaccination from tomorrow.

