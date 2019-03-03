DC Srinagar felicitates sports achievers

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MARCH 02:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday felicitated sportspersons of the district for achieving sporting feats in competitions held nationally and internationally.
The felicitation of sportspersons was held at a function organised at DC Office Srinagar here.
Sportspersons from different sports and categories including coaches and national and international medalists were felicitated on the occasion.
Dr Shahid Iqbal congratulated the sportspersons and assured them of fullest support in their sporting endeavours. He also lauded the coaches for their efforts and role in the success of the sportspersons.
State Awardee in Wushu, Aijaz Hassan, and Asia's second strongest man and Parshu Ram Awardee, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, were also felicitated on the occasion.