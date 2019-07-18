About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar discusses issues hampering completion of sewerage project

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday convened a meeting to discuss the issues confronting and hampering the completion of the ongoing 135-kilometre sewerage project in Srinagar.
The meeting discussed the areas where problems are being faced and their reasons resulting in the project remaining incomplete so far. The aim of the meeting where all concerned departments were present was to understand and resolve issues.
Concerned departments were authorised to undertake requisite works to facilitate the National Buildings Construction Corporation or NBCC India to complete the project.
The PHE and R&B departments were instructed to complete realignment of PHE pipes at Alamgari Bazar and relocation of sixteen shops at 90 Feet Road Soura to identified land within one month.
Hindrances in construction of inline and outfall pumping stations at Ali Jan Road were also discussed in the meeting. Concerned officers were directed to sort out the issues within three weeks.
Execution of house connections at various locations and permission for road cuts therefor were also discussed. NBCC was authorised to undertake road cuts on the condition that it will restore the roads and in consultation with the R&B engineers.
Concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of R&B and PHE and ACR Srinagar and concerned Tehsildars who were all present in the meeting were asked to sit together and finalise matters as instructed in order that work can be resumed and completed at the earliest possible.
The Rs 155-core Sewerage Project in Zone-III of Srinagar sanctioned under the Urban Renewal Mission scheme of the central government will set up a 135-kilometre sewerage network connecting around 50 thousand households across the old city.
ADC Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and JD Planning M Yaseen Lone were also present in the meeting.

 

Latest News

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

CASO launched in seer Tral and Jindwal Pulwama

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak must review Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence, rules ICJ

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Parliament passes bill to give NIA more powers

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Over 56,000 acres of land in JK with defence depts, wings, organisatio ...

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

Jul 17 | Agencies
Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Pak increases land allotted to Kartarpur Gurdwara from 3 to 42 acres

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Guv stresses on upgrading teaching, research at SKUAST-K

Jul 17 | Agencies
Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Protest against municipal committee in Wahibugh Pulwama, youth injured ...

Jul 17 | Rising Kashmir News
India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

India, China respecting bilateral pacts for peace at border: Rajnath

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Pakistan

Pakistan's CTD arrests JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

Jul 17 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Militant killed in Sopore gunfight

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Amarnath yatri from Delhi dies due to cardiac arrest

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Protests in Pulwama

Protests in Pulwama's Pinglina over contaminated drinking water supply

Jul 17 | Javid Sofi
Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Two killed as truck rams into ATM booth in Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Fresh batch of 4584 yatris leave for Amarnath cave from Jammu

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Forces, militants exchange gunfire in Sopore village

Jul 17 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Gund Brath, internet service suspended

Jul 17 | Noor ul Haq
US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya

US bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya 'ethnic cleansing'

Jul 17 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar discusses issues hampering completion of sewerage project

              

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday convened a meeting to discuss the issues confronting and hampering the completion of the ongoing 135-kilometre sewerage project in Srinagar.
The meeting discussed the areas where problems are being faced and their reasons resulting in the project remaining incomplete so far. The aim of the meeting where all concerned departments were present was to understand and resolve issues.
Concerned departments were authorised to undertake requisite works to facilitate the National Buildings Construction Corporation or NBCC India to complete the project.
The PHE and R&B departments were instructed to complete realignment of PHE pipes at Alamgari Bazar and relocation of sixteen shops at 90 Feet Road Soura to identified land within one month.
Hindrances in construction of inline and outfall pumping stations at Ali Jan Road were also discussed in the meeting. Concerned officers were directed to sort out the issues within three weeks.
Execution of house connections at various locations and permission for road cuts therefor were also discussed. NBCC was authorised to undertake road cuts on the condition that it will restore the roads and in consultation with the R&B engineers.
Concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of R&B and PHE and ACR Srinagar and concerned Tehsildars who were all present in the meeting were asked to sit together and finalise matters as instructed in order that work can be resumed and completed at the earliest possible.
The Rs 155-core Sewerage Project in Zone-III of Srinagar sanctioned under the Urban Renewal Mission scheme of the central government will set up a 135-kilometre sewerage network connecting around 50 thousand households across the old city.
ADC Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and JD Planning M Yaseen Lone were also present in the meeting.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;