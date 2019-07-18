DC Srinagar discusses issues hampering completion of sewerage project

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday convened a meeting to discuss the issues confronting and hampering the completion of the ongoing 135-kilometre sewerage project in Srinagar.

The meeting discussed the areas where problems are being faced and their reasons resulting in the project remaining incomplete so far. The aim of the meeting where all concerned departments were present was to understand and resolve issues.

Concerned departments were authorised to undertake requisite works to facilitate the National Buildings Construction Corporation or NBCC India to complete the project.

The PHE and R&B departments were instructed to complete realignment of PHE pipes at Alamgari Bazar and relocation of sixteen shops at 90 Feet Road Soura to identified land within one month.

Hindrances in construction of inline and outfall pumping stations at Ali Jan Road were also discussed in the meeting. Concerned officers were directed to sort out the issues within three weeks.

Execution of house connections at various locations and permission for road cuts therefor were also discussed. NBCC was authorised to undertake road cuts on the condition that it will restore the roads and in consultation with the R&B engineers.

Concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of R&B and PHE and ACR Srinagar and concerned Tehsildars who were all present in the meeting were asked to sit together and finalise matters as instructed in order that work can be resumed and completed at the earliest possible.

The Rs 155-core Sewerage Project in Zone-III of Srinagar sanctioned under the Urban Renewal Mission scheme of the central government will set up a 135-kilometre sewerage network connecting around 50 thousand households across the old city.

ADC Srinagar Kuldeep Krishan Sidha and JD Planning M Yaseen Lone were also present in the meeting.