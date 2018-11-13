DC Srinagar discusses enrolment under AB-PMJAY

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Monday convened a meeting with the officials of CSC e-Governance Services India Limited to discuss the enrolment of beneficiaries under the national flagship programme Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the district.
It was said that an awareness campaign will be launched in order to sensitize the beneficiaries about the benefits of getting enrolled under the health insurance scheme.
It was said that as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data there are some 77,000 families consisting of about 4.85 lac individuals which are entitled to be covered under the scheme in the district.
The meeting was informed that 146 Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the district will enrol beneficiaries under the scheme. The CSC officials will be aided by BLOs and Anganwadi workers to ensure no entitled family is left behind.
Each CSC has been tasked with enrolling at least 20 families per day which works out to a total target of 2920 households.
Ayushman Bharat scheme is targeted at poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families and entitles beneficiaries to a defined benefit cover of 5 lac rupees per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.