DC Srinagar directs for immediate inspection to ascertain complaints of exorbitant pricing of school books

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 02:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Friday directed for immediate inspection of private schools across the district to ascertain the complaints of exorbitant pricing of books and uniforms provided to students in schools.
The DC taking a strong note of the complaints directed for joint inspection by concerned executive magistrates of the district and ZEOs from the Education department to inspect schools in all educational zones of the district and submit reports within three days.
Dr Shah said education is a social cause and must not be allowed to be commercialized. He said the district administration will ensure that there is strict adherence to the mechanism in place regulating the pricing of books and other related items and that strict action will be taken against any violations. He said the Private Schools Association of the district has also been taken on board on the issue and that the latter has assured of full support in regard to the matter.
SDM Srinagar, all Tehsildars, Chief Education Officer Srinagar, ZEOs from all seven educational zones of the district were present in the meeting.