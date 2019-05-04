DC Srinagar chairs public grievance redressal camp on Jhelum banks

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Friday chaired a public grievance redressal camp on the banks of Jhelum River at Rajbagh here.

The camp was part of the public outreach initiative that the administration has started in the district and is aimed at addressing the concerns of the houseboat owners in the Jhelum.

The DC while speaking on the occasion said the district administration has chalked out a comprehensive modernization plan for Jhelum river.

He said the plan involves refurbishment and modernization of houseboats and setting up of facilities along the banks thereof which will not just enhance the financial opportunities for the owners of houseboats but also facilitate stake holdership in the upkeep of the river.

The latter involves beautification and establishment of various kinds of facilities along the banks of Jhelum river.

The children of houseboat owners will also be trained and equipped under SDRF and will be the first line of defence at the time of eventualities. The plan also includes flood protection works on the left bank of the river.

Additional Deputy Commissioner K. K. Sidha and Joint Director Planning M. Y. Lone and senior officers from different departments concerned were present on the occasion.