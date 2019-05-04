About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar chairs public grievance redressal camp on Jhelum banks

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Friday chaired a public grievance redressal camp on the banks of Jhelum River at Rajbagh here.
The camp was part of the public outreach initiative that the administration has started in the district and is aimed at addressing the concerns of the houseboat owners in the Jhelum.
The DC while speaking on the occasion said the district administration has chalked out a comprehensive modernization plan for Jhelum river.
He said the plan involves refurbishment and modernization of houseboats and setting up of facilities along the banks thereof which will not just enhance the financial opportunities for the owners of houseboats but also facilitate stake holdership in the upkeep of the river.
The latter involves beautification and establishment of various kinds of facilities along the banks of Jhelum river.
The children of houseboat owners will also be trained and equipped under SDRF and will be the first line of defence at the time of eventualities. The plan also includes flood protection works on the left bank of the river.
Additional Deputy Commissioner K. K. Sidha and Joint Director Planning M. Y. Lone and senior officers from different departments concerned were present on the occasion.

 

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC Srinagar chairs public grievance redressal camp on Jhelum banks

              

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Friday chaired a public grievance redressal camp on the banks of Jhelum River at Rajbagh here.
The camp was part of the public outreach initiative that the administration has started in the district and is aimed at addressing the concerns of the houseboat owners in the Jhelum.
The DC while speaking on the occasion said the district administration has chalked out a comprehensive modernization plan for Jhelum river.
He said the plan involves refurbishment and modernization of houseboats and setting up of facilities along the banks thereof which will not just enhance the financial opportunities for the owners of houseboats but also facilitate stake holdership in the upkeep of the river.
The latter involves beautification and establishment of various kinds of facilities along the banks of Jhelum river.
The children of houseboat owners will also be trained and equipped under SDRF and will be the first line of defence at the time of eventualities. The plan also includes flood protection works on the left bank of the river.
Additional Deputy Commissioner K. K. Sidha and Joint Director Planning M. Y. Lone and senior officers from different departments concerned were present on the occasion.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;