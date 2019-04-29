DC Srinagar chairs public grievance redressal camp at Faqir Gujri

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday chaired a public grievance redressal camp at Faqir Gujri held as a public outreach initiative at this far-off area on the outskirts of the Srinagar district.

The holding of the grievance redressal camp is a part of the public outreach initiative the district administration has started in the district and was aimed at reaching out to the public of this far-off area in efforts to address their developmental concerns and resolve longstanding issues of the population there.

Delegations of representatives of adjacent areas including Harwan, New Theed and Dhara also attended the grievance redressal camp held for the first time in the area.

Various issues including those concerning healthcare, education, roads, transportation, communication, sports infrastructure, irrigation and financial services were raised by the representatives of these areas seeking time-bound redressal thereof.