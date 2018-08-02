DC Srinagar chairs DTF meeting to review Measles Rubella campaign activities

Srinagar, Aug 01:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday convened a meeting of District Taskforce Committee to review the activities undertaken in the district so far with regard to the Measles Rubella vaccination campaign starting next month.
The meeting was informed that sensitization about the campaign and training of staff has been undertaken at various levels. It was said that micro planning at zonal and block levels are also at the final stage.
It was informed that zone-wise details of all schools and their student roll in the district has been submitted to the Health department to remove any room for discrepancy during the vaccination campaign.
The DC instructed for ensuring that there is strict adherence to cold chain protocol to make sure that the program is the safest and the most successful. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring there is a massive mass media campaign about the programme.
He also reiterated instructions to the Education department and the ICDS for ensuring provision of full support to the Health department for smooth and successful conduct of the campaign. He directed the ICDS for mobilization of human resource to facilitate hassle-free conduct of the campaign.
Dr Shah called on all private schools to coordinate with the Health department for ensuring all eligible children are vaccinated. He also instructed all concerned to ensure all eligible children enrolled in madrasahs and orphanages in the district are covered under the immunization campaign.
Some 4.7 lac children between 9 months and 15 years of age in the district will be administered the vaccination during the campaign that will run in three phases for a total of six weeks.
Measles Rubella is a viral infection with severe implications for pregnant women causing congenital rubella syndrome in the fetus which can disrupt the development of the baby and cause serious birth defects.
Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, District Immunization Officer Srinagar besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.