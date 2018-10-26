About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Srinagar chairs DLSCC meeting

Published at October 26, 2018 12:25 AM 0Comment(s)450views

Seven cases sanctioned for compensation


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 25:

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Level Screening-Cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC).
The meeting discussed eleven cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents of which four cases were cleared for cash compensation of 4 lac rupees each and three cases were cleared for grant of ex gratia relief of 1 lac rupees each.
One other case was also cleared for compassionate appointment under SRO-43/1994. ADC Srinagar KK Sidha among other members of the Committee were present in the meeting.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top