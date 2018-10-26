DC Srinagar chairs DLSCC meeting

Seven cases sanctioned for compensation
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Level Screening-Cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC).
The meeting discussed eleven cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents of which four cases were cleared for cash compensation of 4 lac rupees each and three cases were cleared for grant of ex gratia relief of 1 lac rupees each.
One other case was also cleared for compassionate appointment under SRO-43/1994. ADC Srinagar KK Sidha among other members of the Committee were present in the meeting.