DC Srinagar chairs District Task Force meeting to review action plan

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday convened a meeting of District Taskforce Committee to review the action plan for second round of the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization programme 2017-18 to be held on March 11, 2018.
The meeting was informed that the total population of 1,87,173 children of age upto 5 years in the district will be covered during the second round of this year’s immunization programme during which 660 Pulse Polio booths, including 9 transit booths, will be established across all seven medical zones of the district.
It was further informed that the total requirement of vials and doses during this round include 10,388 and 2,07,764 respectively. Some 2634 workers in total will be deployed for the job which will be overseen by a total of 133 Supervisors across all booths in the district.
The DC instructed for ensuring that there is strict adherence to cold chain protocol to make sure that the programme is the safest and the most successful. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring there is a massive mass media campaign about the programme.
Round I of the immunization programme held in January this year saw a total target achievement of 92.21%.
Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, District Immunization Officer Srinagar besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.
