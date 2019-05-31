DC Srinagar assesses encroachment status in Khushalsar, Gilsar lakes

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Seeks details of construction permissions, provision of civic amenities from concerned departments

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday conducted a comprehensive inspection of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes in Eidgah Tehsil in view of illegal constructions and encroachments of these water bodies where organised colonies have been constructed over the years.

The visit follows a preliminary inspection report, submitted by a task-force team comprising officers from Revenue, Survey & Land Records, LAWDA, PWD, Soil Conservation and Remote Sensing departments constituted by the DC on May 13, which reveals construction of more than 80 houses and bungalows and over 300 plots and plinths in the shape of an organised housing colony in the Khushalsar lake.

The report has also revealed a large portion of the Gilsar lake encroached and converted into a residential colony with residential buildings.

It is noteworthy that Khushalsar lake is spread over 1372 kanals recorded as waterbody including 531 kanals of State land and 840 kanals of propriety land as waterbody whereas Gilsar is spread over 311 kanals as per the revenue records. The former also has another wetland portion of over 140 kanals as per the revenue records.

The DC and Vice Chairman LAWDA along with officials from Revenue, Planning, Forests & Environment, Police and Soil Conservation took a detailed stock of the status of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes where massive encroachments have been identified.

The DC expressed deep concern over illegal constructions allowed in the wetland and waterbodies and provision of civic amenities like roads, power and water supplies there.

He directed the revenue department to immediately furnish the list of encroachers along with details indicating the area encroached and types of construction made thereon.

Details of building permissions given for constructions thereon has also been sought from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to ascertain whether constructions involved approval of building plans or otherwise.

Similar communications have also been made to PDD, PHE and PWD requisitioning details of connections provided as well as infrastructure raised, expenditure incurred, heads under which funds provided and the requisite administrative approvals for these projects which facilitated these illegal colonies.

Meanwhile, a dedicated team has been constituted to chalk out a plan for eviction of encroachments from state land, waterbodies and wetland in Khushalsar and Gilsar.

The district administration has advised people not to indulge in sale-purchase of state land, kacharai, agriculture land, wetland, water bodies and other prohibited types of land