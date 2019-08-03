About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

DC, SMC Commissioner review arrangements for Shah-e-Hamadan Urs

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani (RA) at Khanqah in old city here to take stock of arrangements for the 654th Urs of the revered saint next week.
The DC sought details of arrangements from different departments made and planned for the annual Urs during his visit to the shrine. He also interacted with office bearers of the shrine management and enquired about the requirements for the annual occasion.
Dr Shahid instructed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs. He directed ensuring availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, transport and parking, sanitation and first aid during the Urs observance at the shrine.
The annual Urs of the revered saint is held every year from 1 to 6 Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.
The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held on 6 Zil-Hijjah when devotees can have glimpse of the saint's relics.
Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani Abidi (1314-1384), popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan (or King of Hamadan) and as Amir-i Kabir (or the Great Commander), was a prominent Muslim scholar born in Persia.
He was very influential in spreading Islam in Kashmir and has had a major hand in shaping the culture of the Kashmir valley.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khurshid Ahmed Sanai also visited Khanqah-e-Moala to review arrangements for upcoming Urs of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).
He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Planning, Health Officer SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Transport Officer, Chief Anti Encroachment Officer, and other officers.
The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure quality sanitation so that no garbage is spotted anywhere in the lanes, bye-lanes, main roads around Khanqah-e-Moala.
He also directed SMC officials to depute additional facility of Hoper vehicles as well as Sweeping machines in the area.
While stressing on street lights, the Commissioner emphasized that all the defunct street lights shall be made functional with the installation of more street light as required at these places so that public does not face any inconvenience during Urs days.
The ward officers were directed to keep Liaison with the Urs Officers for arrangements of any conservancy item / transport facility / Fumigation machine, etc
Directions were also passed to the concerned staff to maintain A Class sanitation and provide necessary arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.
Sanai further directed Health Officer to strictly monitor anti polythene drive so that no polythene carry bags/items are being carried inside the shrine and further issued instructions to the Anti Encroachment Officer to conduct anti encroachment drives rigorously for smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians movement.

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Don

Don't pay heed to rumours: Div Com

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Why was Parl not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advis ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

US made sniper rifle recovered on Amarnath Yatra route: GOC

Aug 02 | Javid Ahmad
Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Bombs rattle Bangkok during ASEAN summit, wounding four

Aug 02 | PTI/AFP
Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Situation at LoC under control, largely peaceful: Army

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Opposition slams amendment to UAPA, call it draconian

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35 ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
India asks Pak for

India asks Pak for 'unimpeded' consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Parliament approves UAPA Bill, allows Centre to tag individual as terr ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Putting Air Force, Army on high alert not about Article 35A: Omar

Aug 02 | Rising Kashmir News
NDTV

NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Army, IAF put on high alert in JK: reports

Aug 02 | RK Online Desk
Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Mediation offer on Kashmir up to Modi to accept: Trump

Aug 02 | Agencies
Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Any discussion on Kashmir will be only with Pakistan, bilaterally: Jai ...

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Deployment of troops in JK based on internal security situation: MHA

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
ED attaches Zahoor Watali

ED attaches Zahoor Watali's assets worth Rs1.73 crore

Aug 02 | Agencies
Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Forces launch CASO in Tral village

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Shopian gunfight: Injured army man succumbs, another injured

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

US preparing to withdraw over 5K troops from Afghanistan: Report

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

IED blast in Pulwama village, no loss

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Gunfight rages in Shopian

Gunfight rages in Shopian's Pandoshan

Aug 02 | Javid Sofi
Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Over 280 companies of forces being deployed in Kashmir

Aug 02 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

DC, SMC Commissioner review arrangements for Shah-e-Hamadan Urs

              

 Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani (RA) at Khanqah in old city here to take stock of arrangements for the 654th Urs of the revered saint next week.
The DC sought details of arrangements from different departments made and planned for the annual Urs during his visit to the shrine. He also interacted with office bearers of the shrine management and enquired about the requirements for the annual occasion.
Dr Shahid instructed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs. He directed ensuring availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, transport and parking, sanitation and first aid during the Urs observance at the shrine.
The annual Urs of the revered saint is held every year from 1 to 6 Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.
The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held on 6 Zil-Hijjah when devotees can have glimpse of the saint's relics.
Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani Abidi (1314-1384), popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan (or King of Hamadan) and as Amir-i Kabir (or the Great Commander), was a prominent Muslim scholar born in Persia.
He was very influential in spreading Islam in Kashmir and has had a major hand in shaping the culture of the Kashmir valley.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khurshid Ahmed Sanai also visited Khanqah-e-Moala to review arrangements for upcoming Urs of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).
He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Planning, Health Officer SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Transport Officer, Chief Anti Encroachment Officer, and other officers.
The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure quality sanitation so that no garbage is spotted anywhere in the lanes, bye-lanes, main roads around Khanqah-e-Moala.
He also directed SMC officials to depute additional facility of Hoper vehicles as well as Sweeping machines in the area.
While stressing on street lights, the Commissioner emphasized that all the defunct street lights shall be made functional with the installation of more street light as required at these places so that public does not face any inconvenience during Urs days.
The ward officers were directed to keep Liaison with the Urs Officers for arrangements of any conservancy item / transport facility / Fumigation machine, etc
Directions were also passed to the concerned staff to maintain A Class sanitation and provide necessary arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.
Sanai further directed Health Officer to strictly monitor anti polythene drive so that no polythene carry bags/items are being carried inside the shrine and further issued instructions to the Anti Encroachment Officer to conduct anti encroachment drives rigorously for smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians movement.

 

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;