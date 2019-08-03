DC, SMC Commissioner review arrangements for Shah-e-Hamadan Urs

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani (RA) at Khanqah in old city here to take stock of arrangements for the 654th Urs of the revered saint next week.

The DC sought details of arrangements from different departments made and planned for the annual Urs during his visit to the shrine. He also interacted with office bearers of the shrine management and enquired about the requirements for the annual occasion.

Dr Shahid instructed all the concerned departments to ensure adequate arrangements for smooth observance of the Urs. He directed ensuring availability of uninterrupted drinking water and power supplies, transport and parking, sanitation and first aid during the Urs observance at the shrine.

The annual Urs of the revered saint is held every year from 1 to 6 Zil-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar.

The main function, expected to draw thousands of devotees from across Kashmir, will be held on 6 Zil-Hijjah when devotees can have glimpse of the saint's relics.

Syed Ali bin Shahab-ud-Din Hamadani Abidi (1314-1384), popularly known as Shah-e-Hamadan (or King of Hamadan) and as Amir-i Kabir (or the Great Commander), was a prominent Muslim scholar born in Persia.

He was very influential in spreading Islam in Kashmir and has had a major hand in shaping the culture of the Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khurshid Ahmed Sanai also visited Khanqah-e-Moala to review arrangements for upcoming Urs of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA).

He was accompanied by Joint Commissioner Planning, Health Officer SMC, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Transport Officer, Chief Anti Encroachment Officer, and other officers.

The Commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure quality sanitation so that no garbage is spotted anywhere in the lanes, bye-lanes, main roads around Khanqah-e-Moala.

He also directed SMC officials to depute additional facility of Hoper vehicles as well as Sweeping machines in the area.

While stressing on street lights, the Commissioner emphasized that all the defunct street lights shall be made functional with the installation of more street light as required at these places so that public does not face any inconvenience during Urs days.

The ward officers were directed to keep Liaison with the Urs Officers for arrangements of any conservancy item / transport facility / Fumigation machine, etc

Directions were also passed to the concerned staff to maintain A Class sanitation and provide necessary arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Sanai further directed Health Officer to strictly monitor anti polythene drive so that no polythene carry bags/items are being carried inside the shrine and further issued instructions to the Anti Encroachment Officer to conduct anti encroachment drives rigorously for smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians movement.