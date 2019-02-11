DC Shopian takes stock of essential services, tours hilly areas

Shopian:
In order to review the availability of essential services and ongoing snow clearance work, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed, made an extensive tour of hilly areas of the district including Keller, Karewa Manloo, Zowoora and other adjoining villages. During the visit, he also interacted with public and directed the district officers to immediately resolve issues faced by the people because of recent heavy snowfall.
Later he took a detailed review of snow clearance and health care facilities of district Shopian.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tehsildar Shopian, Executive engineer R&B, AE Mechanical also accompanied DC Shopian during the visit.
Reviewing the working of Mechanical Engineering wing, Dr Owais directed the Assistant Engineer concerned to personally monitor the snow clearance process and ensure that the priority roads and link roads are kept through for the traffic. He also took stock of availability of ration and other supplies in the district.
Reviewing the health sector, he inspected the health facilities at Keller hospital and instructed the doctors to ensure that the patients don’t feel any inconvenience while getting treatment at the hospital. He assured people that strict action will be taken against erring employees.
He also directed the Exen R&B and concerned officials of PHE, PDD to make full efforts to provide all essential services to the public.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration has made full efforts for restoration of essential services in the district; with the result all priority roads and 90% priority-II roads are clear of snow. He said that almost whole district is getting power and water supply as per schedule. He further said that with the resumption of duties by NHM staff, the health facilities have improved considerably in the district.