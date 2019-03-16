DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

March 16, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Owais Ahmad has suspended Tehsildar Keegam, Naib Tehsildar, Patwari, Lumberdar and Chowkidar for showing negligence in preforming their duties.

Tehsildar Keegam, Showket Ahmad was suspended after no action was taken in case of unauthorized felling of 51 walnut trees in Keegam village few days ago, according an order.

The order States that Tehsildar Keegam remained silent about the matter and didn't bother to inform higher authorities nor took any action against the miscreants. "He showed negligence towards his duties.

"In the above backdrop Tehsildar Keegam Showket Ahmad is placed under suspension with immediate effect and Tehsildar Keller is directed to look after the routine work of Tehsil Keegam," the order reads.

Naib Tehsildar Keegam, Patwari, Lumbardar and Chowkidar Keegam were also put under suspension in the same case and attached with digitization section in DC office Shopian.