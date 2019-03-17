DC Shopian suspends employees for dereliction of duty

March 17, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Dr. Owais Ahmad has suspended Tehsildar Keegam, Naib Tehsildar, Patwari ,Lumberdar and Chowkidar for dereliction of duties.

"Tehsildar Keegam, Showket Ahmad was suspended for inaction against unauthorized felling of 51 walnut trees in Keegam village few days ago," reads an order issued vide number DCS/PA/19/85-90 dated 15-03-2019 by the office of Deputy commissioner Shopian.

The order reads that Tehsildar Keegam remained silent about the matter and didn't bother to inform higher authorities nor took any action against the miscreants.

" Tehsildar Keegam showed negligence towards his duties .In the above backdrop Tehsildar Keegam Showket Ahmad is placed under suspension with immediate effect and Tehsildar Keller is directed to look after the routine work of Tehsil Keegam," the order reads.

Naib Tehsildar Keegam, Patwari,Lumbardar and Chowkidar Keegam were also put under suspension for dereliction of duties in same case and attached with digitization section in DC office Shopian vide order number DCS/Ps-ADC/ 19/43-51 dated 15 -03_2019.

The station house officer Keegam has been directed to file an FIR against the 'culprits'.

Police later detained six persons from Keegam village.