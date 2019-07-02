DC Shopian reviews stock position of food grains, essential commodities

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed, on Monday reviewed the stock and supply position of food grains and other essential commodities available in the district.

He was apprised by the officers that sufficient quantity of quality food grains and kerosene oil is available with the department which is being distributed in public every month.

DDC directed the officials to intensify the market checking drives to check the illegal profiteering, adulteration and black marketing in all areas of the district. He said that such drives should be conducted regularly so that the general public would not be cheated at any cost.

The officials of concerned department were directed to conduct checking of weighing scales and book the sub standard food grain sellers which include snacks makers, vegetable seller etc. Deputy commissioner further directed the officials to conduct checking of petrol pumps and slaughter houses too.

Meanwhile rates of food grains like bread, rice, meat, kerosene and other commodities were also reviewed during the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shopian, Tehsildar Shopian, District Food Safety Officer Shopian, Assistant Director FCS&CA Shopian and Assistant Controller Legal Metrology Shopian were also present in the meeting.