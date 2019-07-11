DC Shopian reviews status of developmental works of Aglar fruit mandi

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed Wednesday convened a meeting to review the status of developmental works of Mega Fruit Mandi Aglar, Shopian.

Among others the meeting was attended by General Manager SICOP, Kashmir, Area Marketing Officer, HPM Shopian, Engineers from R&B, HPM, Flood Control Division, Kakapora, other concerned officers and representatives of Fruit Growers and Cold storage.

The official spokesperson said threadbare discussions were held in the meeting regarding the macadamization of roads in the premises of Mandi, installation of signboards, construction of administrative block, and other issues pertaining to the Mega Fruit Mandi.

The DDC directed the officials of Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to expedite authentication of land records pertaining to the acquisition of approach road to the Mandi. He also directed them to speed up the pace of ongoing work in the fruit mandi so that it can be made functional at the earliest.

The DDC also appealed the traders as well as fruit growers of the district to extend cooperation to the district administration and the concerned department to make all efforts towards realizing the objective of a fully-functional and well-connected Mandi at the earliest. He said that the mandi would be beneficial in ensuring good returns to fruit growers, traders and all concerned in the district.