DC Shopian reviews progress on languishing projects

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmad today convened a meeting to review of progress made on various ongoing languishing projects here at Mini Secretariat Arhama Shopian.

Detailed discussions were held on a issues including progress on languishing projects in other sectors, Capex Budget Allocation, establishment of facilities and construction of Shelters for the stranded passengers on Mugal road, tourism plan of the district.

The DDC impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and ensure the completion of the languishing projects within the stipulated time frame.

He also stressed for judicious use of funds besides, the quality material on the works taken up under various sectors in the district.

Among others present in the meeting were Exen R&B, Exen PHE, Irrigation & Flood Control, Tourism and other concerned district officers.

