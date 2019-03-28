DC Shopian releases evaluation report

District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Dr. Owais Ahmad today released an important booklet of District Statistics and Evaluation Department namely,’’ Evaluation Report on Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme for the year 2017-18” here at DC office Shopian.
