DC Shopian gives away regularization orders to 395 SSA teachers

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Feb 28:
Deputy Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed along with Chief Education Officer Mohammed Sadiq Thursday gave away regularization orders to 395 teachers engaged under SSA Scheme.
The official spokesperson said they have been placed in the Grade-II teacher as per the SAC decision.
Among others Dy CEO Shopian Javaid Ahmad, ZEO Vehil, ZEO Shopian, officials of education department and other concerned were present.
Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer, Mohammed Sadiq was accorded a warm send off on attaining superannuation. The contribution of Sadiq was widely appreciated by the officials.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed said that Sadiq was upright officer whose contribution will be long remembered. He wished a healthy and happy post-retirement life to him.