DC Shopian chairs water conservation meet

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Shopian, Dr Owais Ahmed Friday chaired a meeting to finalise water conservation and water security plan here at District Administrative Complex Shopian.

The official spokesperson said among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Executive Engineers from PHE, Irrigation, Chief Agricultural Officer, Chief Education Officer, District Horticultural Officer, Block Medical Officer, all Block Development Officers and other concerned officers and officials.

On the occasion, DDC said that water conservation includes all the policies, strategies and activities to sustainably manage the natural resource of fresh water, to conserve the hydrosphere and to meet the current and future requirement of water considering population growth and growth of agriculture, industries, etc.

On the occasion, the DDC congratulated PHE department for timely completion of water security plan for the district. The DDC was also apprised that the water conservation plan for the district will be completed within few days. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais said that it is very essential that besides looking after infrastructure requirement for water conservation and water security, it is essential that the general public is made aware of the importance to conserve the precious resource.