DC Sgr seeks status report on languishing projects

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 28:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Wednesday directed the concerned departments to immediately submit complete status details of languishing projects in Srinagar the Government has approved for funding through the Jammu & Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) Limited.
The official spokesperson said the DC who issued instructions in this regard in a meeting of concerned departments said he would also visit all these 17 projects approved for funding in order to get a clear assessment of their status.
Pertinently, the languishing projects so far approved for funding through the JKIDFC in Srinagar include 12 pertaining to the Roads & Buildings, four to the Public Health Engineering and one to the J&K Projects Construction Corporation.
The funding approved for these projects includes an aggregate of about 67 crore rupees.
Dr. Shah while speaking on the occasion said most of these projects are long overdue and that it will be ensured that all of them are completed in the shortest possible time.