DC Sgr reviews LPG, fuel supply; efforts on to augment stocks

Monitoring cell established for inter-agency coordination
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday convened a meeting to explore means to fast-track transportation of LPG, Diesel, Petrol and other petroleum products in view of frequent disruptions on the National Highway.
ADC, K K Sidha, Dy Director FCS&CA, Peerzada Zahoor Ahmed, heads of HPCL, BPCL, IOCL and distributor heads attended the meeting.
Discussions were also held with Deputy Commissioners, Ramban and Udhampur regarding delays on part of the NHAI with regard to clearance of fleets of tankers.
The meeting was informed that 1500 trucks and tankers are engaged for supplies in entire Kashmir valley including defence, institutional and civilian supplies and all-out efforts are being made by the Oil companies for augmentation of stocks in the Valley in view of 830 trucks stranded along the supply chain. It was informed that more than 100 trucks and tankers carrying fuel and LPG have been cleared while around 250 tankers stuck at Magarkote are expected to move ahead later today.
It was informed that a monitoring cell has been established in the office of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to coordinate with district administrations of Udhampur and Ramban, Traffic Police, NHAI, BPCL, HPCL, IOCL and other stakeholders involved in transportation of fuel stocks to Kashmir. The monitoring cell will also track real movement of trucks and tankers and take up issues related to coordination wherever the said fleets are stranded.
Harun Hamid, Sr Manager HPCL, Idrees Wani (LPG-HPCL), Rizwan Ahmed Dar (BPCL), Umar Manzoor (IOCL), Syed Faizan (LPG-BPCL) and other heads of organizations briefed the DC about issues involved in transportation along the National Highway which was subsequently taken up by the district administration with the concerned authorities.