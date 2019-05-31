DC Sgr reviews arrangements for Juma'atul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr at Hazratbal

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Thursday visited Dargah Hazratbal to review the arrangements made there for Juma'atul-Wida and Laylat-ul-Qadr.

The DC while emphasising the great reverence of the two occasions impressed upon all the concerned departments to ensure all their respective tasks are covered with highest degrees of responsibility.

He directed the PDD and the PHE to ensure uninterrupted power and water to the shrine on the revered occasions. He instructed for provision of standby transformers and generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at the shrine.

The Regional Transport Office and the SRTC were asked to ensure there is adequate availability of transport facilities at the shrine. The Traffic department was asked to ensure hassle-free and violations-free to-and-fro movement of vehicles on the shrine routes.

The SMC was asked to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness around the Dargah all through the remaining Ramadan as well as during the Eid festival.

Dr Shahid said that a control room has been set up at the DC Office for the convenience of the general public.

Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the DC on the occasion.