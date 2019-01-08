DC Sgr orders action against senior I&FC officer

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 07:
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar has ordered an inquiry against a senior officer of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department who according to the sources are involved in the illegal soil excavation from river Jhelum in several areas of the city.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that I&FC officer who is at the verge of retirement has sanctioned many illegal contracts under which the contractors are excavating soil from the river 100 times more than what is being permitted under the prescribed norms.
Sources said that against 10,000 cubic feet soil excavation from the river, the contractors under the patronage of said I&FC officer are excavating 100,000 cubic feet soil thus affecting the topography of Srinagar.
“It is a clear case of soil mafia. The DC has ordered an inquiry and soon the officer will be booked for his criminal act,” sources said.
The areas that I&FC officer have granted the illegal contracts to the contractors include Shivpora, Punzipora, PC Depo and Noorbagh.
As per the official figures out of Rs 399.29 crore Flood Recovery Project under Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP) Rs. 46 crore have been spent so far with regard to dredging of river Jhelum in various stretches.
Despite a ban on sand extraction across the State illegally extracting sand in the Jhelum is going unabated at many places in the State.
DC Srinagar said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and appropriate action would be taken against the officer.