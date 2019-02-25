About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DC Sgr launches PM-KISAN scheme

15000 farmers to benefit 


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 24:

 The Pradhan Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme was Sunday launched in Srinagar as part of the nationwide launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched it from Gorakhpur in UP.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary launched the scheme at a function at Banquet Hall here.
The scheme aimed at addressing farm distress is expected to benefit some 15000 beneficiaries in the district.
The DC while speaking on the occasion said some 60 teams comprising members from Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue departments were constituted to identify the eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.
He interacted with the farmers present on the occasion and noted their concerns and assured of their earliest possible redress.

 

 

