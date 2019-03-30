DC Sgr for genuine efforts aimed at empowerment of women

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Office of the Program Officer ICDS Srinagar Friday organised an awareness camp as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padao program at the Social Welfare office at Miskeen Bagh here.

The camp which marked the end of the BBBP week aimed at creating awareness about the need to promote empowerment of girls and reinforce gender equality was held under the supervision of the Programme Officer ICDS Srinagar KK Sidha.

It included a special awareness session on the female personal hygiene wherein women were offered information on maintaining personal hygiene and its importance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is an important initiative which emphasizes the need and the importance of doing more for the empowerment of women.

He praised KK Sidha for his sustained efforts aimed at empowerment of women in need in the district and assured him of all possible support in all efforts aimed at empowerment of and equal opportunities for women.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao program launched nationally in January 2015 is aimed at promoting gender equality and the significance of educating girls. It is targeted at improving the child sex ratio through multi sectoral interventions.