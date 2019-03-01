DC Sgr directs strict implementation of fuel regulation orders

Officials deployed at all fuel stations to regulate sale
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Thursday directed for strict implementation of order regulating sale of fuel at fuel stations.
The DC was speaking at a meeting of Assistant Commissioners Food Safety and Drug Control and Deputy Controller Legal Metrology.
He instructed for regular market inspection to verify quality and pricing of consumable food items and medicines.
The DC said sufficient quantity of fuel stocks are now available and said that there was no need for indulging in panic-consumption as is being seen at fuel stations since this morning.
He said an official has been deployed at each of the 46 fuel stations across the district to ensure strict implementation of the order prohibiting fuel storage.
He said reports of consumers queuing up with containers have been received from several fuel stations and asked for discouraging such stocking. "NO one will be provided fuel in containers from tomorrow and that strict action will be taken against violations in the regard" he said.
Dr Shahid Iqbal said that teams comprising officials of Food Safety, Drug Control and Legal Metrology are undertaking inspections of markets across the district to prevent overpricing of commodities and selling of consumable food items in markets.