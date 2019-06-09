DC Sgr directs immediate assessment of encroachments, bottlenecks along Sonwar-Panthachowk road

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Saturday directed for immediate assessment of encroachments and bottlenecks that exist along the important Sonwar-Panthachowk road.

The official spokesperson said the instructions were issued during his visit to the area taking a firsthand assessment of issues facing it ranging from those concerning condition of the road to those concerning bottlenecks leading to frequent traffic jams along this road.

The visit followed complaints of inconvenience received from commuters traveling on this road and public anguish for not taking up required repairs thereof.

The DC took a strong note of the encroachments ranging from car parkings to bus stations and bottlenecks along this important road stretch and called for immediate steps that will decongest it.

CEO Badamibagh Cantonment Board who was present on the occasion was assured of all assistance that might be required from the district administration to redress these among other issues of the area.

Issues surrounding drainage and disposal of garbage confronting the area were also brought up with the Cantonment Board during the DC's visit.

Meanwhile, DC has also written a letter to the DG Border Roads Organisation highlighting the bad condition of this road stretch and the need to repair it.

Dr Shahid said the BRO which is responsible for maintenance of this road has been requested to hand over the road to the PWD for immediate repairs required to be taken up along this stretch. He said the district administration will restore the road from its own resources in order to minimize the public inconvenience.

SSP Srinagar, SSP Traffic, RTO Kashmir, SEs of concerned departments among other concerned officers accompanied the DC on the occasion.