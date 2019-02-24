DC Sgr convenes introductory meeting with officers

‘No compromise on professional work conduct’
‘No compromise on professional work conduct’
Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 23:
Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary a day after assuming charge as the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Saturday assured the officers of the district administration of his complete support to honest work endeavours aimed at prompt execution of works and development of the district.
He was speaking in an introductory meeting with the officers of the district administration asking them to ensure utmost dedication and commitment to work.
The DC said working in the capital district comes with huge responsibilities and that it was incumbent on all officers and departments to ensure highest standards of professionalism and unfailing commitment to well-managed administration and timely execution of works.
He said the size and significance of the Srinagar district involving a multitude of executing agencies demand that there is complete coordination amongst the departments of the district. He asked to ensure complete inter-departmental coordination leading to planned execution of works and development in the capital district.
He said he would be taking regular assessments of works at ground levels and would be expecting the most honest and dedicated efforts at ensuring smooth and responsive administration.