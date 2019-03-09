DC sets two-month deadline for completion of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover

March 09, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday instructed the concerned executing agencies to complete the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Flyover within two months.

While chairing a meeting with executing agencies and contractors, DC instructed to adhere to the deadline, so that people don’t face further inconvenience. He strictly directed the concerned agencies and contractors to work in double shifts and ensure that the ₹341 crore project is completed without any further delays. Dr Shahid Iqbal said the work will be monitored on daily basis, adding that Assistant Commissioner Labour will ensure no issues concerning labour are allowed to exist. He said the district administration will ensure that nothing affects or further delays completion of the flyover. Those concerned with its construction have been strictly asked to adhere to the new deadline having been warned of the strict action against further defaults.

ADC K K Sidha, Joint Director Planning Mohammad Yaseen, Director and Project Manager ERA, DGM SIMPLEX besides contractors attended the meeting.