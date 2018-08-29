DC Samba reviews implementation of PMGDISHA

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Samba, Sushma Chauhan on Tuesday reviewed implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) in the district here in a meeting.
According to an official, the DDC directed the ACD Aijaz Qaiser, who was designated as Nodal Officer for PMGDISHA, to review the monthly progress to ensure effective implementation of the initiative.
She directed the concerned officers to extend their public outreach in the district so that the rural population can avail its maximum.
The DDC directed the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs), imparting training under PMDISHA, to work in close coordination with BDOs and other rural functionaries for speedy identification of beneficiaries for the free training. VLEs were directed to ensure quality training to the beneficiaries and enable them to use the digital technology in their day to day activities.
The DDC further directed the concerned officers to set Block Wise/VLE wise monthly goals to cover the targeted 17,500 rural households of Samba district before March 31, 2019.
Later, the DDC convened a meeting to review the preparedness for the plantation drive going to be commenced from September 5, 2018.
A total of 05 Nodal Officers have been designated to identify locations for the plantation in the district by August 31, 2018.
She directed the concerned officers to put in place a proper mechanism for apt caring of the saplings after plantation so that they can sustain. Central location for plantation is identified at village Bara by the Transport department.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Pankaj Magotra, ADC Arun Manhas, ACD Aijaz Qaiser, DIO Informatics, CEO, CMO, Army Officers, DPO, DSWO, DIO Information, BDOs and other concerned Officers, the official added.