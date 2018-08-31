DC Samba declares open Khelo India sports tournament

Event to witness series of competitions for boys, girls
Event to witness series of competitions for boys, girls
Rising Kashmir NewsSamba, August 30:
District Development Commissioner Sushma Chauhan today declared open a marathon sports tournament as part of the centre’sKhelo India initiative, “Sports for Peace and Development”.
Over one and half month sports event lasting till October 15, 2018, will witness separate competitions for boys and girls in Football, Volleyball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Swimming, Athletics and other games, the DC informed.
ADDC Pankaj Magotra, PO IWMP Dr. Sunil Sharma, ASP Raja Adil ACD AjazQaiser, District Youth Sports Officers, District Social Welfare officer, DIO Informatics, CEO, Defence personal, BDOs, ZPEOs and other senior officers of the district administration were also present on the occasion.
The DC Samba informed that registration for the district and block level competitions has been started from today and last tillSeptember 15, 2018.
“The counters for the registration have been established at BDO offices Purmandal, Vijaypur, Samba and Ghagwal. Aspirants can register themselves in these offices” she informed.
She further informed that the venue of the event has been divided in four blocks of the district which include Samba, Vijaypur, Purmandal and Ghagwal.
The DDC further said that the competitions would be held for under 17 years, under 20 years and above 20 years categories.
She directed the district officers to go for wide publicity of the event to attract the maximum participation of the youth.
The DC appealed to the youth of the district to participate in large number in the competition. She said that Khelo India scheme has been launched with an objective to involve youth in sports activities to channelize their energy in right direction and imbibe leadership qualities, team spirit and discipline among them.
She said that the outstanding performers will be felicitated on the final day of the programme, while district administration will also facilitate the local players to participated at state and national level competitions.