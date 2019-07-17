DC reviews working of revenue dept in Anantnag

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir Tuesday reviewed the working of revenue department in a meeting of tehsildars, naib-tehsildars, GQs and Patwaries of Pahalgam and Shangus Tehsils.

Threadbare discussions with regard to intensifying the drive against encroachments, updation and completion of Jamabandis, writing of Girdawaris, attestation of pending mutations, implementation of J&K Public Services Guarantee Act and timely disposal of cases, destruction of bhung, land acquisition, Ex–Gratia, SRO 43 cases and other such issues were hel in the meeting today

The DDC emphasized for attestation of minimum 10 mutations per month per village and asked the concerned Tehsildars to furnish the reports on regular basis. He stressed for the speedy disposal of revenue court cases, besides ensuring immediate relief to the fire victims whenever the need arises. In addition, the DC instructed for quick and timely demarcations.