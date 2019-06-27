DC reviews water conservation plan in Kupwara

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg today convened a meeting of District Water and Sanitation Mission to review the formulation of water conservation plan in Kupwara.

The meeting was attended JD Planning, Exen PHE Division Handwara, Exen I & FC, CHO, CAO, and other concerned.

On the occasion, DDC directed the forest department to start the work of mapping and identify the places where PHE departments will start the construction work on water storage tanks.

In the meeting officials of the horticulture department informed that there are 500 water ponds functional in the district, DDC further directed CHO to identify more places near gardens for construction of additional water storage tanks which will be used for spraying in the gardens so that farmers can avail benefits.

DDC also directed Exen PHE to make a comprehensive plan for construction of water storage dams in snowbound areas, like Keran, Machil and Jamagund.