DC reviews rural development sector in Budgam

Budgam, December 23:-
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under various flagship schemes and developmental programmes of Rural Development Budgam.
The DDC in detail took a firsthand review of the progress made under District Capex budget 2018-19 relating to rural development programmes and other allied sectors/ CSS schemes, developmental activities/CDF.
During the meeting, various issues particularly sanctions made under PMAY (G), SBM (G), MGNREGA and convergence of MGNREGA with other schemes and sectors also came up for discussion. While addressing the meeting the DDC urged upon all concerned officers, agencies to achieve the given out targets of all sectors cent percent before the expiry of the current financial year of 2018-19. She said rural development is mandated to uplift the living conditions of poor and underprivileged communities. She urged the BDOs/Panchayat secretaries to demonstrate their desire and commitment in implementing all the schemes/flagship programmes envisaged under GPDP in letter and spirit.
The DDC expressed displeasure over poor performances observed under some key sectors like PMAY (G), SBM and NRLM. She said these schemes if implemented sincerely and with commitment can change the developmental scenario of the rural and remote areas. She said all BDOs shall routinely visit their concerned areas and identify the deserving beneficiaries who could be benefitted accordingly, in addition they will also coordinate with line departments as indicated in the meeting particularly education and youth service sports to facilitate identification of the available premises of schools/state land to develop playgrounds.
The meeting among others was also attended by ADDC Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Sanaie, ADC Budgam, Khursheed Ahmad Shah, CPO Abdul Rasheed, CEO, CAO, DPO, BDOs and other concerned.