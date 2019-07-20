DC reviews progress on Shahpur Kandi, Ujh Multipurpose projects

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The status of Shahpur Kandi and Ujh Multipurpose projects, besides physical and financial progress under BADP was reviewed by the Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today, here at a meeting of the concerned agencies.

Terming Shahpur Kandi and Ujh Multipurpose projects as flagship projects with potential of becoming game changer for Kathua district, the DC stressed on removing bottlenecks, if any, for timely execution of these projects. He further asked for maintaining close coordination among different departments and stakeholders associated with the twin projects.

Issues related to forest clearance, land compensation, land acquisition, approval of tribal plan, demarcation of Full Reservoir Level (FRL) and other technical issues were discussed threadbare.

The DC directed the concerned officers to conduct joint inspection of the demarcation of forest land involved in these projects besides Full Reservoir Level (FRL). He further directed to constitute a committee for acquiring Tribal NoC and asked them to submit report within a week`s time.

Reviewing achievements under BADP, the DC directed all the BDOs to update record and adopt better record keeping practices.

“Reconciliation of records, streamlining material procurement, improving bill processing time and comparing rates of construction material with open market are few necessary interventions which are urgently needed for timely execution of the works,” DC asserted.

He further urged upon the executing agencies to complete all the works within the fixed time frame with special focus on important nature of works.

ACD was directed to priorities on water conservation and afforestation in their schedule of planned works.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Dr. Shubra Sharma, ADC Billawar, Joginder Singh Rai, ADC Basholi, T R Thapa, ACR Kathua, Devinder Pal, ACD, Sukhpal Singh, Dy Dir. Employment, D C Bhatti, CPO, Uttam Singh, DSWO, Abdul Rahim, DFOs, ARTO, BDOs, Tehsildars, XEN CCD Ujh, XEN JKSPDC, AEEs and other concerned officers.