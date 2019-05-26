DC reviews progress of work on SDH building, visits Lolab bypass

May 26, 2019 |

The District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg today convened a meeting of various District Officers to review the status of ongoing work on District Hospital building Kupwara.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Executive Engineer R&B Division Kupwara, Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildar, BMO, Representatives of PHE and PDD departments and other concerned.

The meeting was informed that water supply and electricity work has been completed in the building.

The DDC on the occasion directed Exen R&B to complete the fencing/ Wall work within a short period of time. He also directed the concerned to complete the remaining work in the building within the shortest possible time so that people of the area can avail benefit from it.

Later, the DDC also visited Lolab Bypass Road where he took stock of work done on its widening.