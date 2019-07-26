DC reviews progress of PMGSY in Kulgam

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani Thursday chaired a meeting of officers to review progress made on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the district.

The meeting was attended by ADC, JD Planning, Executive Engineer PMGSY and Executive Engineers of PDD and PHE.

The official spokesperson said a detailed review of ongoing projects, including financial and physical achievements was taken in the meeting. All the bottlenecks hindering the early completion of projects were also discussed threadbare in the meeting.

Exen PMGSY briefed the DDC about projects sanctioned in the district. He informed the meeting that most of the work on the projects taken under 7th, 8th and 10th phases will get completed before culmination of this year.

DDC impressed upon the officers to work with most zeal and dedication to complete the ongoing work projects in a set timeline so the projects will be dedicated to the people.

