DC reviews progress of felling of female Russian Popular trees in Kupwara

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg today convened a meeting of officers to review the progress of felling of female Russian Popular trees in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara and Handwara, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, SDM Lolab and Karnah, DFO Social Forestry Kupwara, Tehsildars and other concerned.

A threadbare discussion was held in the meeting on the felling of female Russian Popular trees, besides various other issues pertaining to the drive in the district were also discussed.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner passed on various directions and asked the constituted committee to gear up men and machinery to make the drive more successful, so the goal of felling of Russian Popular trees is achieved in a stipulated time frame.