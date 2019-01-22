DC reviews preparedness to make DH B’pora operational

Bandipora, January 21:
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday visited the under construction District Hospital Bandipora and reviewed the preparedness to make the hospital partially operational by the first week of February this year.
He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bilkees Mir, Joint Director Planning and other senior officials of JK Housing Board.
Dr Choudhary said that the hundred bedded hospital is being constructed at the cost of Rs 28.25 crore out of which Rs 24.50 crore have been released, while Rs 3.5 Crore have also been released recently. He said an additional DPR of Rs 5 crore have also been formulated for heating and other arrangements at the hospital.
He said the purpose of making the hospital partially operational is to allow the rest of the technical works to take place under the strict technical supervision of the medical fraternity including the installation of machinery, oxygen supply, heating arrangements and other medical equipments.
Dr Choudhary said the partial operations will start in the first week of February and by April this year all the technical works will be completed and it will emerge as one among the best health institutions in the entire state given the infrastructure, investment and healthcare facilities.
During the inspection, he directed the officials to complete the remaining works at earliest, besides installing the machinery under the supervision of medical fraternity.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements to be put in place to make the hospital operational in the first phase. He directed the officials of Health Department to procure the required equipments at the earliest so that the hospital can be made operational within the set timeframe.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bilkees Mir, Joint Director Planning and other senior officials of JK Housing Board.