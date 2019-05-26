About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC reviews preparedness for mega sports event

 District Administration Jammu is going to organize Summer School Olympaid “Sports for peace and development” under centrally sponsored scheme “ Khelo India”.
The sports event will start from May 27, 2019 and continue till May 31, 2019 here at University of Jammu ground.
In this regard, District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar reviewed the preparations here at a meeting of concerned officers.
It was revealed in the meeting that the inauguration ceremony of the sport event will be held on May 27, morning.
The key issues discussed in the meeting included traffic and security arrangements, sitting arrangements, drinking water facility, invitation, publicity, Mobile toilet facilities, Refreshment, medical and other arrangements etc.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to work with full determination to make this sport event a grand success. He asked the traffic department to ensure adequate traffic arrangements including proper parking, while police was asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements.
Ramesh Kumar directed the health department to provide ambulance at the venue during the Olympiad and deploy medical staff to meet any emergency.
The DDC stressed on giving wide publicity to the event through print and electronic media and erecting hoardings at prominent places.
The meeting was attended by CPO Jammu Yoginder Singh Katoch, besides other senior officers from Police, Jammu Municipal Corporation, PHE, Youth Services and Sports, Information, Health, J&K Sports Council, Jammu and other concerned departments.

 

Latest News

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway

May 25 | RK Online Desk
2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

2G Internet service restored in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Man dies in Awantipora road accident

Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25 | RK Online Desk
3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

3 officials suspended in Bandipora, disciplinary action against 4 doct ...

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Sumbal minor

Sumbal minor's rape: Police files charge sheet against accused before ...

May 25 | M.T Rasool
Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

Nearly 80% candidates lost security deposit in LS polls in JK

May 25 | PTI
SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

SKUAST-K entrance exam as per schedule tomorrow

May 25 | RK Online Desk
Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

Army man shoots self dead in Pattan

May 25 | Rk Online Desk
Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

Social forestry employee found dead in Poonch

May 25 | RK Online Desk
At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

At least 29 inmates killed in clashes at Venezuela jail

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

Mobile internet remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

Mehbooba concerned over thrashing of three by cow vigilantes in MP

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

Several hurt in package bomb blast in France

May 25 | PTI/AFP
Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

Massive landslide blocks Srinagar-Jammu highway

May 25 | Press Trust of India
Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

Train service remains suspended in Kashmir

May 25 | Agencies
Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

Spontaneous shutdown affects life in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

20 students killed in Surat coaching centre blaze

May 25 | Agencies
Jammu DIG suspends

Jammu DIG suspends 'absent' SHO during surprise inspection

May 25 | Agencies
Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

Schools, colleges remain closed as tense situation prevails in Kashmir

May 25 | Rising Kashmir News
Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

Dignified return of KPs, restoration of peace is priority: Farooq

May 25 | Agencies
Three killed in Reasi road accident

Three killed in Reasi road accident

May 25 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DC reviews preparedness for mega sports event

              

 District Administration Jammu is going to organize Summer School Olympaid “Sports for peace and development” under centrally sponsored scheme “ Khelo India”.
The sports event will start from May 27, 2019 and continue till May 31, 2019 here at University of Jammu ground.
In this regard, District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar reviewed the preparations here at a meeting of concerned officers.
It was revealed in the meeting that the inauguration ceremony of the sport event will be held on May 27, morning.
The key issues discussed in the meeting included traffic and security arrangements, sitting arrangements, drinking water facility, invitation, publicity, Mobile toilet facilities, Refreshment, medical and other arrangements etc.
The DDC directed the concerned officers to work with full determination to make this sport event a grand success. He asked the traffic department to ensure adequate traffic arrangements including proper parking, while police was asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements.
Ramesh Kumar directed the health department to provide ambulance at the venue during the Olympiad and deploy medical staff to meet any emergency.
The DDC stressed on giving wide publicity to the event through print and electronic media and erecting hoardings at prominent places.
The meeting was attended by CPO Jammu Yoginder Singh Katoch, besides other senior officers from Police, Jammu Municipal Corporation, PHE, Youth Services and Sports, Information, Health, J&K Sports Council, Jammu and other concerned departments.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;