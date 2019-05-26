DC reviews preparedness for mega sports event

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Administration Jammu is going to organize Summer School Olympaid “Sports for peace and development” under centrally sponsored scheme “ Khelo India”.

The sports event will start from May 27, 2019 and continue till May 31, 2019 here at University of Jammu ground.

In this regard, District Development Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar reviewed the preparations here at a meeting of concerned officers.

It was revealed in the meeting that the inauguration ceremony of the sport event will be held on May 27, morning.

The key issues discussed in the meeting included traffic and security arrangements, sitting arrangements, drinking water facility, invitation, publicity, Mobile toilet facilities, Refreshment, medical and other arrangements etc.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to work with full determination to make this sport event a grand success. He asked the traffic department to ensure adequate traffic arrangements including proper parking, while police was asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Ramesh Kumar directed the health department to provide ambulance at the venue during the Olympiad and deploy medical staff to meet any emergency.

The DDC stressed on giving wide publicity to the event through print and electronic media and erecting hoardings at prominent places.

The meeting was attended by CPO Jammu Yoginder Singh Katoch, besides other senior officers from Police, Jammu Municipal Corporation, PHE, Youth Services and Sports, Information, Health, J&K Sports Council, Jammu and other concerned departments.