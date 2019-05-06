About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 06, 2019

DC reviews performance of Patnitop Development Authority

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla along with Director tourism Jammu on Sunday chaired a meeting of officers of Patnitop Development Authority (PDA), district officers and Hoteliers’ Association to review the progress of Gandola project and Tourism scenario around Patnitop .
As per an official, at the outset of meeting, the CEO Patnitop Development Authority, Pran Singh informed that seven villages of this tourism authority fall in Udhampur and 11 villages in the jurisdiction of Ramban district. He said tenders for the upgradation of 5 km circular road have been floated and work will be taken up soon. He informed that work on Gandola project is at final stage and will start functioning soon.
The representatives of Hoteliers Association put forth their demands seeking adequate provision for drinking water, repair of Patnitop Sanasar and Gouri Kund roads, upgradation of street lights, steps for reducing traffic jams and adequate infrastructure to tap the full tourism potential of the area, proper disposal of waste material, opening of Fire and Emergency station , Installation of ATM and sign boards for the convenience of tourists.
The DDC asked the CEO to expedite completion of Solid waste management plant for proper disposal of solid waste and preservation of green gold. He stressed on installation of sign boards and holding of cultural events for promotion of tourism.
He also asked the concerned to give wide publicity to all tourist destinations through information brochure. Plan for hosting summer festival was also discussed.
Director tourism, OP Bhagat informed that a 3-day trekking event from Sanasar to Sankhpal was organized in which trekkers from different states participated.
He also informed that on coming Sunday, Tourism Department will organise Swachta Abhiyan and cultural programmes at Patnitop.

